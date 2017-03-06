If a team wants to sign free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson, it’s going to cost them.

The 30-year-old is reportedly seeking $10-12 million per year, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Spoke with several sources who believe DeSean Jackson will be looking for the $10-12-million-per-year range when things ramp up this week. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 6, 2017

That would put Jackson among the top 15 wide receivers in average salary.

Some teams might avoid paying a 30-year-old wide receiver that kind of money, but it’s a fair ask by Jackson, who had his third 1,000-yard campaign in four years last season. And Jackson is still one of the best deep-threat pass-catchers in the league. He averaged just under 18 yards per catch in Washington this past season.

We’ll see if a team, maybe Washington, meets his asking price.