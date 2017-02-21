DeSean Jackson returning home to the Philadelphia Eagles is one of the more underrated possible storylines this offseason.

Jackson has spent the last three years with the Washington Redskins in the NFC East, but was drafted by the Eagles back in 2008 and put on a show during his time there. An ugly split led to his staying within the division.

Things have changed in Philadelphia, though, and Jackson seems well aware of the possible reunion. He spoke with Adam Schefter on the topic, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk:

“It definitely is a great story or ending, I guess you could say. Starting your career somewhere then going to a division rival team [and] having the possibility of maybe going back. You just kind of think about all of that when you start somewhere maybe you could finish it. There is just a lot of speculation of a lot of thoughts. It all sounds good, but you really never know until the final decision is made. I’m just a firm believer that if you work hard, you put in the work, continuously go out there and show everybody what you’re capable of [then] the sky’s the limit.”

Call it music to the Eagles’ ears. Philadelphia broke in rookie quarterback Carson Wentz last year without much in the way of help. Tight end Zach Ertz led the team in receiving with just 816 yards and four touchdowns, both team highs.

Jackson? He’s a veteran now but posted 1,005 yards and four scores last season. Due one more big paycheck with plenty to offer, Jackson has this one right—a homecoming to help a budding young team along would make for a great storyline.