DeSean Jackson is under contract with the Washington Redskins at least until March, but the receiver is already telling people he is coming back to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Eagles running back LeSean McCoy said on a live video on Instagram Saturday night that Jackson told him he was going back to the Eagles, according to NFL Network’s Dan Hellie.

On Monday, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham said Jackson told him the same thing.

“It’s an exciting feeling to get an Eagle back,” Graham said Monday, via CSNPhilly.com. “I’m excited because he should have never left. Everybody knows that DeSean, yes, things were happening while he was here, but he’s a good guy. I used to be with him all the time.

“I’m just happy because I kinda knew already. I’ve talked to him. I talked to him when Doug [Pederson] got hired. He was like, ‘Tell Coach come get me.’ We have fun during the season. He’s like, ‘B.G., I’ll be back.’ But now that it’s official, as far as the season about to be over, I think you’ll be hearing a lot of noise about DeSean. . . . I’m saying official as far as the end of season, now we’re gonna really see.”

Jackson, who was drafted 49th overall by Philadelphia in 2008, played six seasons with the Eagles, posting 356 receptions for 6,117 yards and 32 touchdowns. He was released by the team after a career year in 2013.