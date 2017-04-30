Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t even been paid yet by his new employer — the Houston Texans organization — but he’s already putting the money he’s set to earn on his rookie contract to good use.

Watson bought his mother a car — a brand-new, 2017 Jaguar at that — probably in an effort to thank her for raising him into the man that was selected with the 12th overall pick in the draft.

Happy Birthday Mama! I love you & you deserve your first official car! Enjoy it! "Had to cop her the '17 Jag" 💯🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/gVE2wzzh6k — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) April 29, 2017

That great gesture speaks volumes about the type of person Watson is. He’s one of the good ones.