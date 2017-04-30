Posted byon
Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn’t even been paid yet by his new employer — the Houston Texans organization — but he’s already putting the money he’s set to earn on his rookie contract to good use.
Watson bought his mother a car — a brand-new, 2017 Jaguar at that — probably in an effort to thank her for raising him into the man that was selected with the 12th overall pick in the draft.
That great gesture speaks volumes about the type of person Watson is. He’s one of the good ones.