All Deshaun Watson has wanted since he was a kid was to play in (and win) a national championship, as his tweets from high school show this.

Watson once attended Gainesville High School (Ga.), an area that isn’t known for producing quarterbacks. But dual-threat signal-callers like Watson come once in a lifetime, and not too many guys can say they were able to play in back-to-back national championship games, which is all Watson ever wanted.

In fact, he’s now played in two, and won one, which happened on Monday night. Watson threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow with just one second remaining in the game, and Clemson won its first national title in 35 years.

Now that he’s accomplished the feat, these old tweets dating back to when he was in high school have gone viral:

If I get a chance to play in a national championship game, Imma go ham. — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) February 5, 2012

Me. In a National Championship Game. I'm just waiting on that moment. — Deshaun Watson (@DeshaunWatson4) January 8, 2013

Watson did, indeed, go ham. He passed for 420 yards (3 TD, 0 INT) in the epic 35-31 win.

[Larry Brown Sports]