Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to be the first quarterback taken in the 2017 NFL draft.

Late in the process, reports of North Carolina’s Mitchell Trubisky coming off the board at No. 1 to the Cleveland Browns keep popping up.

Watson isn’t a fan. Look at what he told ESPN’s Josina Anderson:

QB Deshaun Watson respects all prospects but told me it'd be a "slap in the face" if Mitchell Trubisky went 1st gvn his championship resume. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 27, 2017

And in this context Watson has every right to feel disrespected.

After all, Trubisky was only a one year starter with the Tar Heels. Watson went to consecutive national title games while lifting Clemson to new heights before taking down Alabama of all programs to win a title.

NFL teams won’t judge quarterbacks on resumes alone, though. Watson was great in college and can make plays with his feet if necessary, yet struggled with turnovers. Trubisky can do the same with his feet, yet struggled when teams brought pressure.

The apparent duel between these two will come down to what a team looks for in a potential franchise quarterback and how they like the fits. Watson undoubtedly has the better resume, but if the Browns like Trubisky better, there isn’t much he can do.

Rest assured we will hear plenty from both of these guys, and likely tonight during Round 1.