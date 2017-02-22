While Deshaun Watson wouldn’t mind having the kind of rookie year that Dak Prescott had, he doesn’t want to be viewed as the same type of quarterback as the 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

“I’m not Dak Prescott,” Watson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’m not with the Cowboys. I’m Deshaun Watson, coming from Clemson.”

He continued:

“Scouts have their opinions but, really, those guys aren’t the ones making the call. The way I approach it and look at it is, football is football. It’s a copy-cat league at every level. Everybody is pretty much doing things the same way.”

Watson threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns in Clemson’s 35-31 upset of Alabama last month in the national championship game. That poise in big spots is what draws the parallels between Watson and Prescott. Watson threw for 4,593 yards in his final season at Clemson. Prescott threw for 3,793 in his final year at Mississippi State.

A lot of quarterbacks preparing for the draft would love to be compared to Prescott, but perhaps Watson is uncomfortable with it because Prescott was drafted in the fourth round while Watson has been projected as a top-10 pick.

Prescott made $545,000 in 2016, including his signing bonus. Jared Goff, on the other hand, made just over $5 million as the top pick.

Most people would rather be overpaid than underpaid, which is probably why Watson doesn’t want to be thought of as a bargain like Prescott was in 2016.