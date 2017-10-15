Quantcast
Deshaun Watson pays tribute to Warren Moon by wearing his jersey before Browns game (PHOTO)
October 15, 2017

Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson has burst onto the NFL scene, and is the most exciting young signal-caller in the game right now.

Watson makes plays with both his arm and his legs, which reminds many of a former Houston great — Warren Moon.

The Texans young quarterback paid tribute to Moon by wearing his jersey before Sunday’s game against the Browns. Take a look.

Maybe he really respects Moon’s game, or maybe he’s just really excited the Browns — who the team is squaring off against today — didn’t draft him.