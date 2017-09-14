Deshaun Watson walked into Paul Brown Stadium looking as sharp and poised as a rookie quarterback can be ahead of his first career NFL start.

Watson entered the team’s Week 1 game when the third quarter began after Tom Savage stunk it up in the first half, and it appears that the Texans are now wasting no time in seeing what they have in the 12th overall pick of this year’s draft.

And while we don’t yet know how Watson will fare in his first career start, we do know he looked good entering the locker room before the game. He rocked a full tuxedo, complete with a bow tie and all-black sunglasses.

That's how you dress for your first day on the job @deshaunwatson good luck tonight! Clemson family is pulling for you. Well deserved!! pic.twitter.com/sjf8sZdGEZ — John Azzarelli (@clemsongolfpro) September 14, 2017

Maybe he was auditioning for a reboot of “The Matrix.”