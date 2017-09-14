Quantcast
Deshaun Watson shows off escapability in amazing 49-yard TD run (VIDEO)
Posted by on September 14, 2017

Deshaun Watson made his first career NFL start on Thursday night, which, coincidentally, happened to be his birthday.

He gave himself a birthday gift that worked out pretty well for the Texans as well, in the form of a dazzling play that led to a long touchdown.

Things looked bleak for Watson late in the second quarter, with the Texans facing a third-and-15 situation near midfield. The Bengals brought pressure, and Watson scrambled to buy some space. He then took off running, made a few defenders look silly and went 49 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the game, giving the Texans a 10-3 lead.

That was the first of many exciting touchdowns in Watson’s career.