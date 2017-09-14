Deshaun Watson made his first career NFL start on Thursday night, which, coincidentally, happened to be his birthday.

He gave himself a birthday gift that worked out pretty well for the Texans as well, in the form of a dazzling play that led to a long touchdown.

Things looked bleak for Watson late in the second quarter, with the Texans facing a third-and-15 situation near midfield. The Bengals brought pressure, and Watson scrambled to buy some space. He then took off running, made a few defenders look silly and went 49 yards to the end zone for the first touchdown of the game, giving the Texans a 10-3 lead.

That was the first of many exciting touchdowns in Watson’s career.