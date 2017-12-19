Bill O’Brien may be on the hot seat, but he has an important person in his corner, which will likely give the Texans organization a lot to think about regarding the head coach’s future.

Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, who may be the team’s franchise signal-caller going forward, has been supportive of O’Brien in the past, but what he said on Tuesday really takes the cake. Last week, Watson posted a tweet that said “& I want OB with me,” and he’s now gone into detail about why he supports O’Brien. Watson even went on to say he wants to spend his “whole career” with O’Brien, in an interview with Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

“We have a great relationship,” Watson said. “Coach OB is to fun to play. He’s very tough on you. He wants you to be successful. I would love to have coach OB back and I’m ready to have him with me for my whole career.”

Watson, until suffering a torn ACL, was on pace for one of the most productive rookie quarterback seasons in NFL history. He threw for 1,699 yards and 19 touchdowns, even going up against some solid defenses. Watson has high hopes for the future, and understandably so.

“I have great guys and support around me,” Watson said. “The future looks bright.”

O’Brien has posted a 31-31 record in his four seasons with the team, and remains under contract through the 2018 season. At the end of the day, though, what lies ahead for O’Brien is not Watson’s call to make, and will come down to what Texans owner Bob McNair believes is in the best interest of the team.