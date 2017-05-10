The Houston Texans made some of the biggest headlines during the 2017 NFL draft with the selection of Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

A national champion with a game reminiscent of someone like Marcus Mariota thanks to his ability to make plays with his feet, Watson seemed like the guy poised to start as a rookie and help the Texans get back to the playoffs.

But that doesn’t seem to be the plan.

Here’s what John McClain of the Houston Chronicle told PFT Live:

…there is no true competition. Savage is the starter, and he’ll remain the starter until injured or proven ineffective during the regular season. So while G.M. Rick Smith has said Watson will compete for the job, it won’t be the typical competition that entails the splitting of first-team reps with a winner announced before Week One.

Call it an interesting situation. Savage is a 2014 fourth-round pick who hasn’t shown much as a pro, though it’s clear the team still wants to see what he can do.

Watson sitting and learning in the meantime isn’t the biggest shocker in the world, not when one of the biggest knocks on his collegiate game was decision making. Regardless of whether Savage pans out, though, it’s hard to think the Texans won’t give Watson some run eventually given how much they invested in him.

Just don’t expect it to happen in 2017.