Former Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson will soon land with an NFL team, and he’ll be shown on primetime television for the big event.

And he’s a big fan of “Primetime” (the player) as well, apparently.

Watson showed off this cool shirt, featuring Deion Sanders from way back when he played in the NFL, which you can see from his Jheri Curl and shades.

The funny thing is that the two have completely different demeanors. Watson is a much more quiet, reserved player, but don’t get it twisted, he is a gamer, as we saw in the national championship game.