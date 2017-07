DeShawn Stevenson and Michael Rapaport are BIG3 League buddies, so one of the best trash talkers since the turn of the century was kind enough to share some insight as to how to get under LeBron James’ skin.

Stevenson was known for his ability to accomplish this feat by just being downright annoying around James, so he told Rapaport how he did it.

“I told him, at the jump off — I’d slap the sh-t outta him!” Stevenson admitted.

NBA Vet Deshawn Stevenson told me his secret to slowing down LeBron @DSteve92JMarie

That sounds like an effective strategy.