If Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler are hearing footsteps these days, it’s because rookie DeShone Kizer is closing the gap on them on the Browns quarterback depth chart.

Kizer started out as the No. 3 quarterback, but took some reps with the first team at minicamp and it’s not out of the question that he starts in Week 1 when the Steelers visit the Browns, according to Cleveland.com.

Browns quarterbacks coach David Lee, who has said this spring that Kizer is in the “mold” of Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Flacco, says that most of Kizer’s adjustments need to be made from the waist down.

“When he gets a base and he shortens his stride and he steps and throws it, it’s a thing of beauty,” Lee said. “He’s got an extremely strong arm, and if we can get his fundamentals and his lower body good, you don’t touch his release. He’s got the most beautiful release and whip in his arm.”

The Browns chose Kizer in the second round, with the 52nd overall pick. One of the knocks on him at Notre Dame was that his play deteriorated in the fourth quarter. If he ends up starting for the Browns and he gets them into the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game, it will be a step in the right direction for the franchise. As much work as Kizer has to do to overtake Kessler and Osweiler, he’ll face a bigger task trying to help the Browns catch up to the rest of the AFC North.