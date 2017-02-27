The top three quarterback prospects in the 2017 NFL draft are in a tight race to be the first quarterback taken.

NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock has weighed in on the eve of the scouting combine, and he says DeShone Kizer has the most upside.

Mayock told the MMQB that he sees the Notre Dame quarterback as a “Philip Rivers type.”

He also had this to say about Kizer’s body of work:

“I think he has the most upside, the highest ceiling. But he is 12-11 as a starter at Notre Dame. He played a lot of bad football with the game on the line in the fourth quarter this year. That is not acceptable.”

Kizer completed 58.7 percent of his passes in 2016, down from 62.9 percent in 2015, and he completed less than half of his passes in the fourth quarter.

Still, that 6’5″, 235-pound frame intrigues Mayock because it’s similar to Rivers.

Quarterbacks arrive at the combine Wednesday. That’s when Kizer will have a chance to show scouts the upside that Mayock sees.