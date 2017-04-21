Former Notre Dame quarterback DeShone Kizer is one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He has a strong arm, and good physical assets. His ceiling suggests he could be a franchise signal-caller that a team can rally around. But his floor indicates that he makes a lot of bad decisions at inopportune times, and that his accuracy issues dictate he’ll struggle to have sustainable success at the professional level.

All of that remains to be seen, as he’s yet to play a snap in the NFL. We don’t even know if he’s going to get drafted in the first round.

Kizer has always been confident in his abilities, though, and he recently came out and said his game is a mix between the skill sets of Tom Brady and Cam Newton. While that seems a bit opportunistic, it’s still worth reading why Kizer believes that. NESN covered the story and has the full details, so head over there to check it out.