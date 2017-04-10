One would think Russell Westbrook passing Oscar Robertson would have him near the top of the mountain.

Don’t tell that to Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti.

Presti has said quite the opposite, suggesting Westbrook continues to improve as a player, according to ESPN.com’s Ramona Shelburne:

“I think he’s getting better. I think he’s become a better player. With players at that level, it’s generally going to happen in these small, incremental ways unless the circumstances change around you. In this case, the circumstances obviously changed. The team is different. It’s been a season of discovery for our team and our organization.”

By and large, Presti is simply proud of Westbrook for evolving and assuming the role of leader in the wake of Kevin Durant’s exit:

“I’m proud primarily that as he was accumulating this tremendous season and putting it together and the attention was becoming more and more, he never wavered and never changed and he made sure the group felt a part of it every single day. The first thing he did when he got off the court tonight was step in the locker room and thank everybody in the organization.”

Westbrook just recorded his 42nd triple-double of the season, breaking Robertson’s record. Yet per Presti, the first thing he did was involve his guys in the locker room after the fact.

A bump in stats seemed obvious after Durant decided to leave town. But Westbrook has exceeded expectations and one can argue his numbers aren’t simply a case of stat padding. Even in the deep Western Conference, his Thunder sit in a position to make some serious noise.

That Western Conference should shrink at the idea Westbrook continues to improve. Maybe he is, which is scary alongside the idea Presti will continue to develop the roster around him in the coming years.