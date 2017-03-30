The Lions aren’t an organization that’s known for keeping things under wraps, whether it’s leaks about players, coaches or even uniforms, it seems.

The team sent an email to season ticket holders to get them excited for the team’s new uniforms, which they’ll be revealing on April 13. But it sure looked like they revealed what they look like in the email.

Season ticket holders saw this photo in the email, showing four different jerseys, which look new. So we can probably assume that this is what the new look entails (photo via The Detroit News).

From left to right, we see Marvin Jones, Matthew Stafford, Ezekiel “Ziggy” Ansah and Sam Martin. Nevermind how funny it is to have the team’s punter involved, we won’t even go there. But what we can learn from this is that Jones appears to be wearing the team’s new all-white jersey, with Stafford wearing the blue. It’s hard to know for sure, but it looks like the Lions now have a deeper shade of blue, more like what the Panthers wear.

The black is out of the uniforms — that we do know for sure — but they look to have undergone a nice redesign as well.