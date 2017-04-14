The Detroit Lions unveiled new uniforms for the 2017 season, and they’re a huge upgrade over the boring, old-looking ones.

It’s important to change with the times, and the Lions did a great job of modernized their look, with both the home and away jerseys looking a lot more flashy.

Check out the new look that the team recently unveiled, especially the “home” blues and the “away” whites.

Nothing but 🔥🔥🔥! Check out the new threads ➡️ https://t.co/ElZ8aiECWi pic.twitter.com/9nsMJEL4Jd — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 14, 2017

I like those, but the “Color Rush” grey jerseys seem to be a step in the other direction, as they’re too dark and gloomy. Luckily, we’ll rarely see them worn.

It beats hope within all of us pic.twitter.com/8WCPxD3JG1 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 14, 2017

The Lions got it right with those uniform upgrades.