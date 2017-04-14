Quantcast
Detroit Lions show off new uniforms, and they’re a big upgrade (PHOTOS)
Posted by on April 14, 2017

The Detroit Lions unveiled new uniforms for the 2017 season, and they’re a huge upgrade over the boring, old-looking ones.

It’s important to change with the times, and the Lions did a great job of modernized their look, with both the home and away jerseys looking a lot more flashy.

Check out the new look that the team recently unveiled, especially the “home” blues and the “away” whites.

I like those, but the “Color Rush” grey jerseys seem to be a step in the other direction, as they’re too dark and gloomy. Luckily, we’ll rarely see them worn.

The Lions got it right with those uniform upgrades.