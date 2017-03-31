The Detroit Tigers unveiled a new food-ish item they’ll be selling at the Comerica Park concession stands this season, and it’s weird.

Like pizza? Like hot dogs? Well how about combining the two, and adding mustard on top of a nice kick. That’s what the Tigers elected to do, and this is the creation they’ll be selling.

It’s called the Coney Dog deep dish pizza.

This is the @littlecaesars Coney Dog Deep Dish Pizza that you can buy at @tigers games this season. Would you eat it? pic.twitter.com/tiLJepKnFZ — Detroit Free Press (@freep) March 30, 2017

The pizza-dog was created by Little Caesars. Personally, it looks not all that appetizing, but I think it’s the mustard that ruins it for me.

