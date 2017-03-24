Last season is one that the Detroit Tigers would prefer to block out from memory, as the Cleveland Indians won the AL Central for the first time since 2007. And to add insult to injury, they clinched the division against the Tigers, toward the end of September.

But 2017 is a new year, the Tigers are healthy and they’re going to retake the division crown.

Detroit won four consecutive titles from 2011-2014, but after some bad offseason moves and some major injuries to a few of their stars, the team took a huge step back in 2015 and had their worst season since 2008, finishing with a 74-87 record. Last season, though, they rebounded strong, and had a few breaks gone their way, they would’ve competed with the Indians for the title.

And now, they head into this coming season, with a lot of veterans on their roster — guys that know what it takes to win and have proven they can get it done. The key is if they can stay healthy. In the rotation, Daniel Norris and Jordan Zimmermann are coming back from injury, and, when healthy, are capable of shutting down any lineup. Zimmermann had a stellar April last year, but after his neck began bothering him, it was all downhill from there. The key for him will be keeping the ball down and commanding his sinker to be effective.

The lineup, especially the top half of the order, is one that no opposing pitcher would be thrilled to face. With Ian Kinsler, Nick Castellanos, Miguel Cabrera, Victor Martinez, Justin Upton and J.D. Martinez, it’s clear this team can drive in plenty of runs if those guys can stay healthy. V-Mart’s health has been a huge question mark over the past few years, and Castellanos played in only 2/3 of last season’s games. So they’ll need a bit of luck on their side to remain healthy.

Aside from health, Detroit’s main issue is the same one that’s plagued the team over the past few seasons: its bullpen. Francisco Rodriguez is inconsistent closing games, and Detroit really lacks a quality setup man.

Still, with their offense and veteran talent in their rotation, if they can stay healthy, the Tigers are a strong pick to challenge the Indians and win the division title. But if they don’t, and are plagued by injuries, don’t be surprised if they’re sellers and commit to a rebuild going forward. It’s an all-or-nothing type of year for them.

We believe that this is the year they’ll finally have some luck back in their corner, and the veterans like Cabrera, Justin Verlander, V-Mart and Zimmermann will dig deep and find a way to will their team to the AL Central crown and one last playoff run, but it won’t be easy, and will be one heck of a race possibly up until the final regular-season game.

