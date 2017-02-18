NBA fans got a taste of what Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns playing on the same team would look like in the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night, and after watching it, I really want the Wolves to trade for the Suns guard.

Booker casually threw this sick alley-oop which traveled 3/4 of the length of the court, hitting KAT perfectly in stride.

And Towns, of course, finished the play off perfectly by slamming the ball home.

Team USA lost the exhibition game against Team World, 150-141. But not many people seemed to care, because it was all about the highlights.