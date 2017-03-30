Devin Harris usually keeps his cool, but what seemed to be a bad call during Wednesday night’s Mavericks-Pelicans game really set him off.

It happened when Harris was whistled for a blocking foul guarding Jordan Crawford at the top of the key. Harris appeared to have his feet set, while Crawford was a bit erratic, and even delivered a forearm to the Mavs guard’s face, knocking him down.

By the book, that’s an offensive foul, any way you slice it. Yet somehow, Harris was hit with a foul, and it was a pretty terrible call by the officials.

Harris was furious about it, and immediately went off on one of the referees, getting in the zebra’s face to yell at him. Things got ugly quickly, and Harris was restrained by his teammates.

Devin Harris hakemin kararı sonrası sinirlerine hakim olamıyor.pic.twitter.com/uaVNSHVzJm — Owl Press (@OwlPress) March 30, 2017

Harris was ejected for his actins.

