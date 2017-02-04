Posted byon
Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has a flashy running style, and he’ll be wearing some cleats that fit that theme in Super Bowl LI.
Microsoft recently held a contest where fans could design cleats for a few players to wear in the big game, and cleat artist Marcus Rivero’s drawing was a winner. The crazy thing is that Rivero created these awesome cleats by using a Surface Pro tablet.
And here’s a close-up of what they look like.
Freeman is a lucky guy, I’d pay good money for those.