Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has a flashy running style, and he’ll be wearing some cleats that fit that theme in Super Bowl LI.

Microsoft recently held a contest where fans could design cleats for a few players to wear in the big game, and cleat artist Marcus Rivero’s drawing was a winner. The crazy thing is that Rivero created these awesome cleats by using a Surface Pro tablet.

And here’s a close-up of what they look like.

Custom cleats artist Marcus Rivera is hooking up Devonta Freeman with these Atlanta-themed cleats for Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/ayKPK9bvN4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2017

Freeman is a lucky guy, I’d pay good money for those.