Not only is Devonta Freeman not on the same page with Matt Ryan in getting over Super Bowl LI, he’s still hung up on it for selfish reasons.

While the Falcons try to put behind them any thoughts of what could have been, Freeman also pines over the MVP honors he says he would have won if the Falcons had hung on and beaten the Patriots

“I hate to go there but I was supposed to be the MVP this year of the Super Bowl, but it’s all good, we got another shot,” Freeman said on Sirius XM NFL Radio via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A running back hasn’t been named MVP of the Super Bowl since Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII. It was the seventh time a running back received the honor in the first 32 Super Bowls. None have been named MVP in the last 19.

Quarterbacks are more likely to be named Super Bowl MVP these days, and Matt Ryan completed 17 of 23 passes for 284 yards with two touchdown and no interceptions.

“I don’t want to make this no competition thing with me and my quarterback,” Freeman said. “I’m just talking about from based off that game. Let’s (say) it like this: if I would have kept getting the ball, if I would have stayed in the game, I don’t know why I got out of the game actually.”

Freeman carried the ball 11 times for 75 yards and a touchdown. He didn’t get the ball on two straight possessions in the second half, the one that followed the Patriots’ touchdown that cut the Falcons’ lead to 28-9 and the one that followed the field goal that made it 28-12.

After the Patriots pulled to within 28-20 with less than six minutes left, Freeman caught a pass for 39 yards to open the next possession. It was one of two passes he caught for 46 yards. However, Freeman’s next two carries went for two yards and minus-1 yard. The Falcons had to punt, and the Patriots tied it.

So Freeman could have bolstered his MVP candidacy by performing better in the fourth quarter, but he blew it. And if he doesn’t keep his mouth shut and start looking ahead to 2017, he could blow a few million bucks in his contract negotiations with the Falcons.