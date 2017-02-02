Devonta Freeman and the Falcons would seem to be at a disadvantage in Super Bowl LI since none of these players were on the team the last time the Falcons went to the Super Bowl in 1998.

Many of the Patriots’ core players, meanwhile, also played in the Super Bowl two years ago and are familiar with all the distractions and headaches that go along with Super Bowl week.

Freeman might have added another layer of distraction for the Falcons this week when he said he was “ready to get paid” through a contract extension, but the star running back knows a thing or two about “distractions.”

“Where I come from, where I grew up at, you know I could be playing in the middle of the field — we called it ‘The O’ in the Pork ‘n’ Beans projects (in Miami) — and a shootout might start,” Freeman told the NFL Network. “You know, that’s a distraction. Dodging a bullet or something like that, that’s a distraction.”

Freeman ran for 1,079 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 54 passes for 462 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Considering Freeman’s story, TV and radio announcers calling Super Bowl LI might want to think twice before saying a team “dodged a bullet” if an opponent drops a pick-six or something like that.

[Pro Football Talk]