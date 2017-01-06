The name Devonte Wilson might not ring any bells when you think of great college football players.

Wilson is a student at the University of Kansas who also happens to be an insane athlete. He hasn’t gotten his fame from the football field, but rather through Instagram, where some videos demonstrating his out-of-this-world athletic ability have received millions of views.

Here is a quick look at some of Wilson’s most unbelievable workouts, as well as how he is commonly mistaken as a KU football player.

He Doesn’t Play Football (Much)

When Wilson’s workout videos started going viral, the national sports outlets began taking notice. In one instance, ESPN’s “SportsCenter” tweeted, “Kansas RB Devonte Wilson has INSANE hops.” Other major networks quickly jumped on it too.

The only problem? He was never really a player on the KU football team. Wilson did try out for the team and received one carry in the Jayhawks’ annual spring game. He gained one yard. Following that game he wasn’t asked to attend summer workouts, seemingly ending his college football career before it really got started.

Still, not every outlet is clear on this turn of events. Fox Sports still lists Wilson as a running back on the KU team.

He’s Still Ultra-Athletic

Even though he’s not actually a football player at KU, Wilson remains as athletic as just about anyone you’ll come across.

A five-minute visit to his Instagram page–which has more than 133,000 followers–confirms this. On the page, Wilson has videos of all sorts of insane weight room workouts, including jumping over objects that are about as tall as he is, or popping up onto platforms while also holding 225 pounds on his shoulders.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BKZPJl3BVqO/?taken-by=devonte.m.wilson

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHiZmmYhZ3N/?taken-by=devonte.m.wilson

https://www.instagram.com/p/BFXXZBgTFDt/?taken-by=devonte.m.wilson

Watching the videos may result in one of two reactions. You may be inspired to hit the gym yourself. Or you may realize that your own gym routine is never going to be that impressive.

On Land and In Water

Wilson’s workouts aren’t limited to land. Here he is sprinting on an underwater treadmill, which is his most popular video at a whopping 45 million views. If you’ve ever tried even walking across the bottom of a pool, you know how insane this workout is.

Not impressed yet? Here he is jumping out of the bottom of a pool directly to the edge. That takes some serious power and strength.

Wilson’s Future?

Sure, Wilson’s ungodly training methods have helped him achieve some cool tricks. It’s no question it takes a certain amount of natural talent–coordination, dexterity, quick-twitch muscles–to be able to pull some of these stunts off successfully. You’d think football teams would be all over him, right?

Not so fast. Kansas coach David Beaty apparently didn’t like what he saw on the field, and even gets a little annoyed when Wilson is mentioned. It’s tough to blame him, when the most attention his team gets is for a player who got cut after one snap. Beaty has implied that you can’t judge a player simply by his workouts, meaning it takes more than strength and hops to play football.

What’s next for Devonte Wilson? He likely won’t be on the Kansas team anytime soon. Right now he’s playing at a community college and hoping his Internet fame will catch the eye of a bigger team. Hopefully that happens for him. If not, at least he has some cool videos for us to enjoy.