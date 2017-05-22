Stephen Curry has been known to showboat a bit on the court when he plays, and other NBA players have taken note of it.

When the opportunity to hit or deliver a cheap shot on Curry presents itself, certain players capitalize on it.

And in the most recent game between the Spurs and Warriors, Dewayne Dedmon did exactly that.

The Spurs’ seven-footer set a screen on Curry in Game 3 on Saturday night, and delivered a shot right into the reigning MVP’s lower back, which probably left a mark.

Dewayne Dedmon with the cheap shot at Steph? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nKGembytXl — The Sports Quotient (@SportsQuotient) May 21, 2017

No foul was called on the play.