When you’re the defending world champions, you can do what you want on the field, and won’t really get questioned all that much. But Dexter Fowler no longer plays for the Cubs, and is now a member of the Cardinals, so we can say with confidence that he pushed the envelope a bit during Monday’s Grapefruit League game.

Fowler was faced with a 2-2 count in the first inning of the exhibition game, and after fouling off a pitch, he must’ve felt the need to hit the reset button and try a new approach. So he stepped out of the box, licked his bat and also gave it a quick whiff.

Unfortunately, Fowler’s routine didn’t work out how he’d hoped, as he grounded out shortly afterward.