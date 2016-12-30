Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant doesn’t care for Cris Carter’s opinion.

Carter took to the Undisputed recenlty and blasted Bryant for his iffy play this year. He told the show Dez was one of the worst players who has received 90 targets this year and that he’s not a typical top wideout.

“There’s only 57 players targeted 90 times this season,” Carter said. “Dez is the absolute worst — targeted over 90 times, only caught 52 percent of those passes.”

Some of the tirade went up on Twitter, where Carter didn’t sound too pleased:

Bryant wasn’t too happy about being called out and leveled the following tweet at Carter’s handle: “man you a puppet.. I’ll see you around”

About an hour later, though, Bryant decided to up and delete the tweet and take the high road:

I apologize it's not worth it — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 29, 2016

And it’s not. Carter is known for making silly claims on television and this is merely the latest. Bryant isn’t having the best season, but he has battled through injuries and learning to play with a new quarterback. He’s also now in a run-first offense. To claim Bryant is one of the worst players with 90 targets this year is downright silly.

Alas, we surely haven’t heard the last of this one. For now, Bryant has taken the high road—smart considering his team looks like the Super Bowl favorite.