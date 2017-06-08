Ryan Switzer, the No. 133 pick in the 2017 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys, is in good hands thanks to Dez Bryant.

Let the North Carolina product himself tell it, Bryant has made a point to take a mentor role during the brief time they’ve known each other.

Jori Epstein of the Dallas Morning News captured his thoughts on the matter:

“Dez has been like a big brother to me so far,” Switzer said Wednesday at the third week of Cowboys OTAs. “I know we’ve only known each other for going on a month now but the receivers in general have been really great. It’s a great room.”

Switzer said the connection was natural because of Dez’s sheer presence and approach to something as simplistic as OTAs:

“Dez loves football,” Switzer said. “It’s really easy to see that. He has been someone I’ve gravitated to on the field because of the energy he brings and his love for the game. So I hope it continues to grow.”

This is nothing but good news for the Cowboys. Switzer might only be 5’8″ and 181 pounds, but he’s a reliable slot target who can move the chains and space the field for other targets like Bryant.

Mark Dulgerian of NFL.com made the noteworthy comparison after the Cowboys made him the pick: “Switzer, a Cole Beasley clone (in more ways than one), should step in as their primary punt returner right away before graduating to starting slot duties down the line.”

If the Cowboys want to keep the passing game steady around Dak Prescott moving forward, Bryant taking a prospect like Switzer under his wing is a great way to start. Switzer has the talent—add the intensity and dedication of someone like Dez and the ceiling is certainly in reach.