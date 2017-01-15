Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant was the team’s X-factor heading into Sunday’s divisional playoff game against the Packers, and he delivered when the team needed it most.

Trailing 21-3, Green Bay had all the momentum, and Dallas was looking for a score. Bryant provided it, by burning LaDarius Gunter, and receiving a perfect pass from Dak Prescott for the 40-yard touchdown.

Being covered by Gunter is a matchup the Cowboys will look to exploit, so it may not be the last time we see him find the end zone. It’s unfortunate for the Packers that Damarious Randall is banged up.