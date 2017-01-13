Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant is going to need to come up big in Sunday’s Divisional Playoff game against the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers is white-hot right now, and has tossed 22 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in his last eight games. He’s going to be hard to stop. And on the other side of the ball, the Packers will likely stack the box and sell out on the run in an attempt to limit Ezekiel Elliott’s production.

That’s why Dez Bryant is the X-factor for the Cowboys in Sunday’s game, and he’ll need to be a thorn in Green Bay’s side if Dallas is to emerge victorious and punch its ticket to the NFC Championship game.

Even though he doesn’t garner as much attention as he previously did, Bryant is still a dominant receiver. Here’s something that may surprise you: He actually leads the league in receiving touchdowns since 2012, with 52. Antonio Brown and Brandon Marshall are tied for second place, with 48.

It’s important to note that Bryant has accomplished this feat playing with five quarterbacks since 2012, which makes it even more impressive.