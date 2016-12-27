Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant hasn’t been the touchdown machine he has been in years past in 2016, but he’s still made some ridiculous catches this season.

Bryant only had six touchdown catches heading into Monday night’s game against the Lions, but was consistently getting open and hauled in two catches during the NFC matchup.

He showed off great concentration in making a great one-handed catch during the second quarter, fighting off obvious pass interference and juggling the ball before hauling it in.

Bryant seems to be returning to form just in time for the postseason.