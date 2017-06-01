Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant isn’t too worried about Josh Norman.

The Washington Redskins cornerback just dropped another line of interesting trash talk—Bryant just doesn’t seem to care anymore.

Here’s what Norman had to say, per Bleacher Report’s Tyler Dunne:

“Trust me when I tell you, it’s going to be bad blood this year,” Norman said. “You think the NFC East didn’t like each other before? This year right here? There’s going to be a lot of fines and maybe some suspensions. I’m going to be honest with you: This s–t is going to get really ugly. Because I do have a safety that don’t give a f–k and I definitely don’t. And I know they don’t have that many people on the offense who do on their side.”

Bryant? He’s not buying into it as a motivational thing. Here’s how he responded, per ESPN:

“No, no, no, no. Why would I respond to that? He’ll see me when he sees me. When I line up against him, we’re going to go at it. That’s what it is. I don’t have no words to say to him. … There’s no extra motivation. All I care about is me. All I care about is that first game, that second game, that third game, that fourth game, all the way up to the last game, all the way up to the playoffs.”

It’s a nice bit of growth from Bryant, to say the least.

Why take the bait, anyway? Despite plenty of talk last year from Norman, Bryant went for 72 yards and 102 yards while sweeping Washington.

If he keeps his head down and ignores the chatter, he might be able to do something similar again.