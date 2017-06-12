Dallas Cowboys star receiver Dez Bryant wants to see the team make a big splash in free agency this summer with defensive back Darrelle Revis.

Granted, Revis is a big splash in name alone as of late, but it’s still notable that Bryant took to Twitter to start a recruiting pitch for Revis right around OTAs.

Here’s the note:

@Revis24 Dallas? ….I promise you are going to love what we got going on around here..your attitude fits our culture…waiting….. — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) June 10, 2017

The Cowboys adding Revis would be an odd development. Not only did he lose a job recently after falling off the map fast and in unexpected fashion, the Cowboys have made plenty of additions to the secondary lately. New drafted faces such as Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Marquez White figure to give the secondary a boost, and it’d be remiss not to mention veteran free-agent add Nolan Carroll .

Then again, who knows better than Bryant if the Cowboys need to add more corners? He’s lining up against them every day in practice. OTAs are just OTAs, but when a star like Bryant talks, the Cowboys are at least likely to listen to what he has to say.

Revis hasn’t had any traction on the free-agent market since his release, though a possible move to safety might change his situation. Given Bryant’s endorsement, the Cowboys are now a team to watch as one perhaps ready to give Revis a chance to make a roster this summer.