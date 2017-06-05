It’s not often a superstar receiver wants to play special teams in the NFL—but Dez Bryant of the Dallas Cowboys isn’t the typical superstar.

Though it might make his advisors pull their hair out, Bryant is once again on the campaign trail because he wants to return kicks. This seemed obvious enough when the media recently caught him doing so in practice.

Jon Machota of SportsDay.com asked him about it:

“I’m always in Coach [Rich] Bisaccia’s ear,” Bryant said. “That’s why I’m back there practicing. I’m going to get me one of them, I’m telling you. I’m going to crib it. I’m telling you I’m going to score. I’m going to return one,” Bryant said, “and when I return it, come holler at me.”

Bryant, of course, scored a few touchdowns on returns back in his younger days, but hasn’t returned one since 2012. It’s hard to think the Cowboys would be comfortable with Bryant risking himself like this now, not after playing in only nine games in 2015 and 13 in 2016.

Though he might keep pounding the table about it, the Cowboys would probably be happy if Bryant could simply suit up for all 16 games next year and help along Dak Prescott. After a full season, maybe the coaching staff would revisit the topic.

This won’t stop Bryant’s current campaign, of course.