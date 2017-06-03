After playing the role of World Series hero in 2001, former MLB outfielder Luis Gonzalez once again played the role of hero, this time in a life-or-death situation.

After the car in front of them was involved in a head-on collision, Gonzalez and a friend helped rescue a woman from her smashed vehicle, which had caught fire. A friend who was riding in the car with Gonzalez took video of the wreck and posted it to Twitter. Gonzalez can be seen holding the woman he helped rescue.

Game winning hit in World Series was nothing compared to seeing @Luisgonzo20 pull a stranger from her car right after she was hit head on. pic.twitter.com/2OhTzdGBqY — Artie (@artcuffari) June 3, 2017

“I was just trying to get the lady out of the car,” Gonzalez said, via AZcentral.com. “She was a little dazed and groggy. I was like, ‘Open the door, open the door, the other car is on fire.’ I didn’t know if the car was going to blow up or something because I was seeing flames coming out of it.

“I was just glad that I was there and able to help her out, and my friends were there to help diffuse the situation quick, and that the fire department and police department were outstanding. I can’t say enough about those guys. It makes you appreciate what they do for a living more and more every day.”

Gonzalez, a five-time All-Star selection in eight seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, is most remembered for his game-winning hit in Game 7 of the 2001 World Series. He also played for the Astros, Cubs, Tigers, Dodgers and Marlins in parts of 19 seasons in the majors.