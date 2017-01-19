Dick LeBeau won’t have much time to celebrate his 80th birthday on Sept. 9. Assuming the Titans open their 2017 season on the Sunday or Monday of Week 1, LeBeau will be busy game planning.

LeBeau will return as Titans defensive coordinator next season, according to the team’s website. It will be LeBeau’s 59th season in the league as a player or coach and his third with the Titans. In his playing days, he was a Hall of Fame defensive back.

The Titans finished 9-7 in 2017, their best record since 2011. They won four of their last five games, but their 38-17 loss at Jacksonville in Week 16 was a killer. It kept them out of the playoffs.

“We didn’t get where we wanted to get, and we know we have work to do. But it was not the type of thing you want to run away from,” LeBeau said. “I want to see if we can get this thing over the top.”

LeBeau was the defensive coordinator of Super Bowl-winning Steelers teams in 2005 and 2008, and it sounds like he wants to finish what he started in Tennessee no matter how old he is.