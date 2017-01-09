Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, when he wants to be, is a master troll.

He’s rarely blatant or obvious about it, but Rodgers has found ways to get into his opponents’ heads or stand up for his teammates. So with all the talk by Janoris Jenkins about Jordy Nelson heading into the game, it sure looked like Rodgers was trying to get the Giants a bit heated before the game.

While the Giants receivers were running a drill in the end zone, Rodgers came walking onto the field and got in their way. They had to pause and wait for him to walk out of the end zone, and he clearly interrupted their drill. After a brief staredown, the exchange was over, but it sure didn’t look to be accidental.

You be the judge.

Rodgers surely could’ve walked around the end zone, but chose not to.