The Bills are starting to show their true colors as an organization with how they’ve handled the Tyrod Taylor situation.

The team is sitting Taylor in Week 17 to avoid paying him his guaranteed money, and it’s clear that he’s not in their future plans. Even though he was the best possible option they had, and had virtually no experience playing QB in the NFL before this.

How did the Bills repay him? By putting out a highlight-reel video ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup against the Jets, and purposely leaving him out of it.

That’s bush league, Bills.