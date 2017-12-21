Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward and Bills safety Micah Hyde were once teammates in Green Bay, as the two — along with a few other players — comprised a talented Packers secondary.

Both players have since departed in free agency, with Hayward leaving in 2016 and Hyde in 2017, and both have been successful on their current team. Hayward and Hyde were both voted into the Pro Bowl this season, which was the first time the Bills safety has ever received that honor during his career so far.

Hayward recently sent a tweet to Hyde to congratulate him, and appeared to take a shot at the Packers in doing so.

Super happy for my brother @micah_hyde I'm proud of you bro. I guess we will be teammates once again lol. I'm glad you get to show your true skills with the Bills. love you bro. — Casey Hayward (@show_case29) December 20, 2017

Pay close attention to the “I’m glad you get to show your true skills with the Bills” part of Hayward’s tweet, which seemed to be a veiled shot at his former team. Hyde has only lined up at safety for the Bills, but Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers moved him all over the defense. Hyde played a lot of cornerback in Green Bay — lining up both in the slot and outside — and the team never really seemed to have a set plan as far as how to utilize him.

Hyde has been excelling as a safety for the Bills, and it appears that he’s now discovered his natural position.