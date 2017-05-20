With the Celtics’ two best players — Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford — being 28 and 30 years of age, it will be interesting to see how the team manages its payroll and stays under the salary cap going forward.

Thomas is set to be a free agent in 2018, and could be seeking a max deal. They’ll also have some other players to pay as well.

And with the Celtics having the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, there’s already a lot of speculating about whether or not Thomas would even be able to play alongside Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball.

Apparently, the team tried to trade Thomas awhile back, but didn’t get the return they were looking for. The full story is interesting, and NESN covered it, so check it out in the link below.