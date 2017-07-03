Draymond Green, fresh off winning Defensive Player of the Year honors, is one of the leaders on the Warriors, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if he were out courting free agents, in an attempt to get them to sign with the team.

Like Nick Young, for example.

Swaggy P appears to be on his way out of LA, but given his athleticism and three-point shooting ability, he’s a potential fit to head up north and play for the defending champion Warriors. Young declined his option with the Lakers and is up for grabs.

And he could, very well, be headed to the Bay Area, judging by this snap Green posted late Sunday night.

Is Swaggy P Warriors-bound? Stay tuned.