The Cavs improved big-time via their recent trades leading up to the deadline, and the Lakers helped them do it.

Unfortunately, the Lakers may have knocked themselves out of the LeBron James sweepstakes in the process.

James, who owns a house in Los Angeles, has the opportunity to opt out of his current deal over the summer. The Lakers have been clearing cap room in an attempt to pursue James and/or possibly Paul George, and it seemed like that was a possibility when the Cavs were reeling.

But the Cavs are back winning again, thanks to the acquisitions of Jordan Clarkson, George Hill, Rodney Hood and Larry Nance Jr., and now the team has a solid group of talented young players around James.

And they have the Lakers to thank.

Not only that, the Lakers helped the Cavs rid themselves of two locker-room cancers — Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade. So it was addition by subtraction there.

Rumors are now swirling that James may stay put in Cleveland, and it’s possible that the Lakers regret doing the Cavs a favor, as it relates to a potential push for James.