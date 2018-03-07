The Seahawks were tired of Michael Bennett’s consistent mouthing off about, well, everything, so they shipped him across the country to the City of Brotherly Love. Bennett was traded to the Super Bowl champion Eagles on Wednesday, in a move that appeared to be addition by subtraction.
An interesting piece of information has since emerged, though, and apparently, the Eagles weren’t the only team interested in Bennett’s services.
The Patriots — a team that could desperately use a pass-rusher — reportedly were in the running for Bennett as well. Not only that, they offered more.
It appears that the Seahawks did the honorable thing and honored their word. Other teams would’ve certainly taken the deal — especially for a third and a fifth-rounder.