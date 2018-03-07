The Seahawks were tired of Michael Bennett’s consistent mouthing off about, well, everything, so they shipped him across the country to the City of Brotherly Love. Bennett was traded to the Super Bowl champion Eagles on Wednesday, in a move that appeared to be addition by subtraction.

An interesting piece of information has since emerged, though, and apparently, the Eagles weren’t the only team interested in Bennett’s services.

The Patriots — a team that could desperately use a pass-rusher — reportedly were in the running for Bennett as well. Not only that, they offered more.

Let's try this again… @RapSheet said with @IanFurnessSea the Patriots offered a 3rd round pick for Michael Bennett and a 5th round pick. The Seahawks went forward with the Philly deal because the NE deal came in late and Seattle would have looked horrible to go back on Philly. — Jackson Felts (@JacksonKJR) March 7, 2018

It appears that the Seahawks did the honorable thing and honored their word. Other teams would’ve certainly taken the deal — especially for a third and a fifth-rounder.