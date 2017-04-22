Rajon Rondo was ruled out of Game 3 in the Bulls’ playoff series with the Celtics on Friday night, after suffering a broken thumb, but he attempted to make his presence felt anyway.

At one point in the game, while seated on the bench, his feet appeared to get tangled up with Jae Crowder. The Celtics forward had just drained a jumper, and as he turned to make his way back to the other side of the floor, he tripped and nearly fell.

It sure looked like Rondo stuck his foot out to intentionally trip Crowder as the two crossed paths. You be the judge.

Rondo doing what he can from the bench pic.twitter.com/4PVYaiXFDQ — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) April 21, 2017

Given Rondo’s history, it’s hard not to believe that this was just an accident.