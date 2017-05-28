Colin Kaepernick may have finally landed with an NFL team, and Spike Lee is super-excited about it.

He and Kap have hung out multiple times over the years, and the two are friends, so Lee was clearly rooting for the former Niners signal-caller to get an opportunity to play for a new team.

The Seahawks have been in talks with Kap, who could potentially back up Russell Wilson. Nothing is official yet, but Lee may have been known more than the rest of the public. He thanked head coach Pete Carroll and the Seahawks for signing Kap in this Instagram post, which he deleted soon after:

So, Kap possibly coming to Seattle. Spike Lee is good friends with Kap and put this in instagram. You determine for yourself 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qQlV3TsFiX — Coleman Crawford (@Coleman3SD) May 27, 2017

Given that it’s Saturday over a holiday weekend, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Seahawks officially announce the move next week.