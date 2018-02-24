Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia has been involved in a number of questionable incidents over the years, and what he did during Saturday’s game against the Thunder isn’t going to help improve his reputation.

The play in question happened when Russell Westbrook got tangled up with him and Nick Young while fighting for a rebound. Westbrook hit the floor as a result, and Pachulia then appeared to dive at the Thunder guard’s knees. Pachulia landed on them, and Westbrook was not happy about it, which you can see by his reaction.

Zaza just fell hard on Russell Westbrook's legs on purpose… pic.twitter.com/BwXaCbFZgD — Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) February 25, 2018

Pachulia made the contact look unintentional, but it sure looked like he purposefully dived at Westbrook’s knees. Given the history between the two players, it wouldn’t come as a surprise.